Fulham boss Silva admits Europe a target

Fulham boss Marco Silva admits Europe is a target this season.

Victory at Newcastle United on Saturday has Fulham sitting fifth on the Premier League table.

Silva said afterwards: We are going to fight of course. When you talk about goals, we want to do better than last season. We want to finish in the top half of the table.

“It’s really competitive, probably one of the most competitive Premier Leagues from the last ten years. It’s difficult to predict what’s going to happen.

“It’s about more than just results for us, we want to have an identity as well. This afternoon is a good example of us being able to play in our way against any side.

“We have been really strong against everyone that we’ve played against and it’s difficult to play against us, even for top sides like Newcastle. We are really pleased about that.”