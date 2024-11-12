Tribal Football
Most Read
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd players rally to support Van Nistelrooy after Amorim axe
Man Utd announce Van Nistelrooy departure
Amorim eager to work with Mount at Man Utd

Atletico Madrid rival Brentford, Leicester for Hertha teen Maza

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid rival Brentford, Leicester for Hertha teen Maza
Atletico Madrid rival Brentford, Leicester for Hertha teen MazaLaLiga
Atletico Madrid are eyeing Hertha Berlin striker Ibrahim Maza.

AS says Atletico have been tracking Maza this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maza, 1.80m tall, can play as a second striker and also on the wing.

At just 18 years old (he will turn 19 later this month) he is one of the pearls of German football.

Leicester City and Brentford from England and Olympique Marseille have also been scouting Maza in the 2.Bundesliga this season.  

Maza has three goals and two assists in twelve league games. He has a contract with Hertha until 2027, although Hertha are prepared to sell in 2025.

His market value is €8m.

Mentions
LaLigaMaza IbrahimHertha BerlinAtl. MadridLeicesterBrentfordMarseille2. BundesligaBundesligaPremier LeagueLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
LaLiga academies dominate Europe: Barcelona boast 46 graduates across top 5 leagues
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact
Payet: Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann always wanted to play for Marseille