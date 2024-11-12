Atletico Madrid rival Brentford, Leicester for Hertha teen Maza

Atletico Madrid are eyeing Hertha Berlin striker Ibrahim Maza.

AS says Atletico have been tracking Maza this season.

Maza, 1.80m tall, can play as a second striker and also on the wing.

At just 18 years old (he will turn 19 later this month) he is one of the pearls of German football.

Leicester City and Brentford from England and Olympique Marseille have also been scouting Maza in the 2.Bundesliga this season.

Maza has three goals and two assists in twelve league games. He has a contract with Hertha until 2027, although Hertha are prepared to sell in 2025.

His market value is €8m.