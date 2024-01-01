Fulham attacker Nelson "over the moon" scoring in victory over Newcastle

Fulham attacker Reiss Nelson was delighted scoring in victory over Newcastle.

Nelson scored the Cottagers' third goal in Saturday's 3-1 win.

“I’m just really happy with the three points,” Nelson told the club's website. “The last game was a bit tough – they equalised at the end and it was a bit annoying for us, so it was amazing to get the three points.

“The Manager’s delighted, the players are happy, and it’s a great day for us. After last week, we had resilience to bounce back and give the fans what they wanted.

“I felt we started really, really sharp, getting the two goals. Credit to Newcastle, they’re a great team, they can score goals when they want, great players all over the pitch, but for us subs we just tried to make an impact.

“We’ve got a great team now, and for us that was our motive, to get the game going, and if we can get another goal to kill the game, that’s what we’ll try to do.”

It was a second goal in as many matches for Nelson, who also stated: “I’m happy, over the moon, but it’s the players who have made me feel really welcome from the start.

“There’s a lot of familiar faces that I know which made it much easier, but I’ve just been training really hard, and when the ball dropped to me I was delighted, and happy to hit the net.”