Brighton boss Hurzeler: Dunk is the total package

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says skipper Lewis Dunk is the total package.

Hurzeler admits he's delighted counting on the defender this season.

Ahead of their trip to Fulham tomorrow night, the German said: "What I see is a defender with the whole package. He's good in and out of possession. He's good in box defending, driving the ball and making passes in the final third. He's very complete. Maybe he can improve a bit his left foot but his right foot is very good.

"I think he's also improved as a person. He is a captain now, he's a leader now, he's a role model for a lot of young players and a role model for everyone who loves the word loyalty because he's always there for the club and always gives his everything and that is very special.

"That's why I am happy that he is here in my team and I am happy that he can still improve and he has this attitude - he's coming in every day, trying to be the best leader he can be and best captain and that's what he has shown so far this season."

On whether he'll continue with a back three after the draw with Southampton, he also stated: "It's not always the right thing to change a system during a game and during a season but in this case we were forced to do it because we had to take care of Tariq (Lamptey) who hasn't played for a long time and we had to take care of Joel (Veltman).

"We didn't have a right full-back in the squad and that made us the situation where we had to change to a back three. Normally I want to stick to one system and one formation. We have a lot of great offensive players and we want to get them on the pitch. We have to try and get the best connection and that's why I'm not the biggest fan of making changes during a game."