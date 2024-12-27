Fulham boss Silva: Victory at Chelsea was really deserved

Fulham manager Marco Silva was satisfied that his team earned a much deserved win over Chelsea.

The west London derby was a huge result for Silva against one of their bigger rivals.

Chelsea were in the lead, but two late Fulham goals from Harry Wilson and Rodrigo Muniz settled the contest.

“I really believe that we deserved the three points against a tough side,” Silva stated post-game.

“The way we built from the back was difficult for them to press, I think we beat their first pressure almost always.”

“Conceding an early goal of course is not easy. I think first 20 minutes we gave too much space to Cole Palmer. The first goal, the goal they scored, is a good example.

“I think throughout the first-half we improved that situation, we started to control a little better.

“And second-half was different, the reaction was top from ourselves. We had much more composure on the counter-attack.”