Chelsea midfielder Palmer: Fulham defeat hurts, but...

Paul Vegas
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer insists there's no reason for panic after their home defeat to Fulham yesterday.

Palmer fired Chelsea ahead before the Cottagers struck twice in the final minutes to win 2-1.

"We knew we couldn't win every game. It's Enzo Maresca's first season here and we're still learning," said Palmer.

"We have all said that we will not be title contenders this season.

"But yes, the defeat hurts. We led for a long time, so we lose everything at the end, it's obviously difficult."

