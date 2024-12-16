Fulham star Robinson linked with Liverpool move as he likes fan's suggestive comments

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson may want to leave the club in the winter or summer.

The American has been linked to top Premier League clubs over the past few months.

The latest links suggest that he is a target for Liverpool, which appears to have pleased Robinson.

Robinson was caught liking comments on Instagram that suggested he may be an Anfield target.

Under a post by Robinson captioned, “Another point on the board” after Fulham’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool this past weekend.

Comments uploaded by assumed Reds fans were liked by the defender.

The pair of comments read: “Anfield suits you” and “Sign for us fella.”