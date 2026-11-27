After their 4-0 thumping at Brentford last time out, David Moyes will be keen to see a reaction from his Everton side.

And where better to show one than in the Merseyside derby, which takes place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday lunchtime.

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Everton have won three of the last 35 Merseyside derbies

A win for the Toffees would actually bring them to within two points of their biggest rivals, but with only two first-half goals scored in the entirety of their 2026/27 season, it could well be a tall order to dislodge a Reds side that are starting to purr under Andoni Iraola.

Everton have only won three of the last 35 Merseyside derbies dating back to the 2010/11 campaign, too, with all three by the same 2-0 scoreline.

Everton vs Liverpool - Recent head-to-head results Flashscore

Moyes will be without James Tarkowski for this one after his sending-off against the Bees, and that's a huge blow for the hosts.

Liverpool are still unable to call upon the services of Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike and Giovanni Leoni, whilst Cody Gakpo is likely to miss this one, and both Victor Munoz and Ryan Gravenberch will face late fitness tests to determine their availability.

Tarkowski's absence is a problem for the Toffees

With Tarkowski out, Christian Norgaard could well get the nod to partner Jarrad Branthwaite at the back for the hosts, and the pair are likely to have their work cut out trying to keep Alexander Isak quiet.

Injuries ensured that the Swedish international had a rather inauspicious start to his career with the Anfield outfit, but he has begun to recapture the form that made him a cult hero at Newcastle.

He already has 10 goals this season, which is more than double his output from his debut campaign, and he's reached double figures quicker than in any other season that he's spent in England.

Two of those goals came in Liverpool's most recent game against Club Brugge, and Andoni Iraola detailed why things have been a bit different for his striker in 2026/27.

“Obviously he is in a great moment right now,” Iraola said in his post-match press conference. “In the first half especially, he helped us a lot in the link-up; we were finding him very easily.

“I think the way they pressed – very aggressive – you have to find the last line straight away, and Alex was helping us a lot in those situations.

“We knew they would throw a lot of bodies forward and there would be spaces to exploit; sometimes they were leaving him one-v-one against the centre-back and in one of those moments he has killed the game.”

Isak looking to score in seventh successive away game

Against Everton, he could score in a seventh successive away match, and that's a feat that only four Liverpool players - Sam English (1933), John Evans (1955), John Aldridge (1989) and Mo Salah (2021) - have managed in club history.

Being in such inspired form, it makes Branthwaite and, potentially, Norgaard's roles even more important.

They'll need the full-backs to stop the supply line from the likes of Rio Ngumoha in any event, but assuming Jake O'Brien and Vitalii Mykolenko aren't up to that particular task, then Moyes needs to have a specific plan for his centre-backs.

Leaving Isak in a one-on-one situation is going to be fatal to Everton's hopes, and though his figures this season in this regard show he's won only 37 duels from 85 attempted, it's the Swede's ability to turn on the afterburners that needs to be curtailed.

Swede has to be isolated

Moyes' penchant for zonal marking in a low block rather than man-to-man is likely to prove more helpful to contain Isak, though neither Branthwaite nor Norgaard are blessed with natural pace, and so will have to use their ability to anticipate as well as their physicality to help keep the striker at arm's length.

Given that Isak has only attempted four tackles this season, and also has just a 75.4% pass completion, the worst in the Liverpool squad of those players that could be considered regulars, it's clear that if he can be isolated, his influence on the game will be severely diluted.

Everton v Liverpool - Win probability Flashscore

Everton have some goalscoring issues of their own to deal with, as the squad has only scored 12 in the top flight this season, the fourth-worst output of any club in the division.

Given that Thierno Barry (six) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (three) have scored nine of those between them, and Tarkowski has one of the remaining three, a backs-against-the-wall defensive showing might well be the Toffees' best chance of getting even anything from this one.