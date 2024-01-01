Friedkins in England to oversee Everton takeover

Tribal Football
Prospective Everton owners The Friedkin Group are in the United Kingdom this week.

The Americans are in the UK nine days after they agreed to buy 94.1% of Everton from Farhad Moshiri, per Liverpool Echo.

On September 23, a joint statement came out from Moshiri’s Blue Heaven Holdings and Friedkin Group.

The statement said: “Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group confirm that they have reached agreement over the terms of the sale of Blue Heaven Holdings’ majority stake in Everton Football Club. 

“The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, including from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.”

A spokesperson for TFG said: ‘We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club. We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction.

“We look forward to providing stability to the club, and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.”

