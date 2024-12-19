Friedkin writes to Everton fans: Honoured to be custodians of this great institution

Dan Friedkin has declared the Friedkin Group as "custodians" of Everton after their takeover was confirmed this morning.

The Group's chairman, Friedkin has written an open letter to the Everton support with the club purchase now complete:

Advertisement Advertisement

"Dear Evertonians,

"Following the completion of the takeover of Everton Football Club, I want to express my gratitude for your continued support and introduce the incoming Executive Chairman of Everton, Marc Watts.

"I take immense pride in welcoming one of England’s most historic football clubs to our global family, The Friedkin Group. Everton represents a proud legacy, and we are honoured to become custodians of this great institution.

"The Friedkin Group is a diverse family of companies with a global footprint spanning industries such as sports, automotive, entertainment, hospitality, and adventure. Across all our endeavours, we strive to deliver extraordinary experiences that ignite people’s passions. We are thrilled to bring this ethos to Everton and the Liverpool City Region.

"Whilst we are new to the Club, we fully understand the vital role Everton plays in local culture, history, and the lives of Evertonians here and around the world. We are deeply committed to honouring this legacy while contributing positively to the community, economy, and people of this remarkable city.

"Once again, thank you for your continued support.

"Yours sincerely,

"Dan Friedkin"