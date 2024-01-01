Friedkin reps in England for Everton talks

US billionaire Dan Friedkin is closing in on a takeover of Premier League side Everton.

The Toffees are in the process of being sold by Farhad Moshiri to the current AS Roma owner.

Friedkin will be adding to his portfolio of European football clubs if the negotiations go smoothly.

Per the Liverpool Echo, representatives of his Friedkin group are in England this week.

Talks are ongoing with Moshiri and his people, along with the Premier League.

All takeovers must be approved by the league and their checks of prospective owner finances.