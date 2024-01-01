Friedkin may try again for Everton - Wyness

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness states that American Dan Friedkin may yet come back in to buy the club.

The billionaire eventually withdrew his bid to buy the Toffees due to the large debt the club owes to various parties.

Advertisement Advertisement

The near-£200m lent to the Blues by 777 Partners, who failed to complete a proposed takeover last season, is the main issue.

Wyness told Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast: “There are ways around this, it just depends on the appetite. Friedkin has got a record of dropping out of the bidding for Roma, before coming back. This could be a negotiating tactic, and that would be fair enough.

"He could also team up with the other creditors, like Rights and Media Funding, and work together to squeeze and restructure the creditors. Either way, it’s a cloudy mess and Friedkin has sent a clear signal – and I completely understand him.

"I genuinely believe he wants to do it. I know that him and his team were very impressed when they came over, looked at the stadium and met the staff. I do believe they want to do this.”