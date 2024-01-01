DONE DEAL: Newcastle defender Ashby explains QPR move

Tribal Football
QPR have signed Newcastle United defender Harrison Ashby.

Ashby moves to QPR on a season-long loan.

“There is only one place that I wanted to come and I am really excited for what’s ahead,” Ashby said.

“The people I spoke to, and the chats that we had, straight away my head turned.”

Ashby added, “A big thing coming on loan is the style of football you are going to play. When you are on loan you want to improve, you want to get better and help the team.

“The setup here, I can definitely improve my game.”

