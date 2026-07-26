Jadon Sancho has reportedly been offered a contract from Qatari side Al-Rayyan following his Man United exit.

The now 26-year-old joined Man Untied following an incredible four-year spell at Borussia Dortmund back in 2021 for a reported £73 million.

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Issues on and off the pitch meant the move was a complete failure, however, and after five years and three separate loan spells, Sancho was released earlier in the summer.

According to Foot Mercato, the winger has now been offered a contract by Qatari side Al-Rayyan as he searches for his new and permanent home.

Al-Rayyan want to make Sancho the face of their project and are willing to pay big money to convince him of a move to the Middle East.

Sancho has also been linked with a possible return to Borussia Dortmund but as of yet, nothing concrete has materialised.