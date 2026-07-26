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Jadon Sancho weighing big money Qatar move after Man United exit

Jadon Sancho weighing big money Qatar move after Man United exit
Jadon Sancho weighing big money Qatar move after Man United exitMaciej Rogowski / Alamy / Profimedia

Jadon Sancho has reportedly been offered a contract from Qatari side Al-Rayyan following his Man United exit.

The now 26-year-old joined Man Untied following an incredible four-year spell at Borussia Dortmund back in 2021 for a reported £73 million.

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Issues on and off the pitch meant the move was a complete failure, however, and after five years and three separate loan spells, Sancho was released earlier in the summer.

According to Foot Mercato, the winger has now been offered a contract by Qatari side Al-Rayyan as he searches for his new and permanent home.

Al-Rayyan want to make Sancho the face of their project and are willing to pay big money to convince him of a move to the Middle East.

Sancho has also been linked with a possible return to Borussia Dortmund but as of yet, nothing concrete has materialised.

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Jadon SanchoManchester UnitedAl RayyanDortmundPremier LeagueFootball transfers