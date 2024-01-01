Tribal Football
Frank pushed about Toney's Brentford future
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits he hopes to add to his squad before this week's transfer deadline.

Frank was speaking after defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

The Dane said, "I think we have done some good business. We got in Igor (Thiago), Fabio (Carvalho), Sepp *van den Berg(, they are all so young and talented and can grow. So I am actually very pleased with that. Of course we are in the market. If there is a good deal to be done then we will do it. But no urgency."

On Ivan Toney, he also said: "Nothing to tell you. I hope I don't have to answer many more questions like this in the future, but it is what it is. I have already said if Ivan is here, good, if he is not here then also good. 

"Let's see what happens."

