Frank reveals Brentford's "very natural leader" and explains the club's evolving culture

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has spoken about the club's culture which is always changing and who is the team's natural leader.

Speaking to The High Performance Podcast, Frank opened up about the public opinion surrounding Brentford which is often positive due to the people working behind the scenes who work tirelessly to make the club what it is.

“There are a few narratives about Brentford, most of them are positive,” Frank began. I think the ‘secret sauce’, or whatever you’d call it, is the people in the club. It’s people who create the culture - and culture beats everything.

“The culture that we’ve built together over the years is, in my opinion, incredible. If you want to go quick, go alone; if you want to go far, then you go together.We have a lot of good people - staff, players, directors - who are working together and pulling in the same direction.

“That culture is built on what I would call the path to success: passion, attitude, togetherness and hard work. Yes, data is important, but all the indicators of high performance are culture, people, togetherness and teamwork. That’s the secret sauce we have."

Frank continued speaking about what member of the side is a natural leader and named a number of squad players who have stepped up in recent years to lead the team to success.

"I think Christian Nørgaard is a very natural leader. He treats everyone the same. He’s got good emotional intelligence about how to interact with different players.

"He has no problem saying to the young kids that they need to step up, or to Bryan Mbeumo, for example, that he needs to work harder or that he made a bad pass! Yoane Wissa is a player who is, of course, very good for us, but you can also see he gets around the other players.

“He’s looking after (Yehor) Yarmoliuk, who is dealing with his parents and everything happening in Ukraine. He’s talking to him and taking care of him. In games and training, he’s also pushing to make the team better.

“Vitaly Janelt is also a player that is around a lot of players in the squad. He has high standards for training and is also emotionally intelligent.

“I love them all but another I’ll mention is Ben Mee. He’s a very experienced player who, even though he’s not playing as much as he wants to now, is giving a lot to the group. I talk to him about how important the conversations are with the younger players. Things like that are so important to how you perform, but also for the culture."

