Frank promises Spurs fans: It will be aggressive, front-footed football

New Tottenham boss Thomas Frank says he plans for "front-foot football" this new season.

Frank, in his first interview since his appointment, detailed his on-field hopes for Spurs this coming campaign.

"The intention is to play aggressive, front-footed football. I know the ethos and the history of the club is it’s massive on attacking football,” he said.

“There’s so much attacking talent in the squad. I’m very excited by that. They’ve clearly shown over the last two seasons that the ability to score goals is fantastic.

“I’m very, very in on that. I love a team that scores goals. We just want to build on that attacking football we already have.

“I’m a big believer in if you don’t take risks, you also take a risk. It’s important we take risks. If we play man-to-man in some situations, the risk is you need to play forward. If you don’t risk, you can’t create anything.

“The players need to be brave and trust themselves. I’ll do my best to instil that trust. If they lose the ball by trying, that’s never a problem. Of course I can react, that’s natural, but they need to do that.

“If they don’t work hard, I struggle more with that. That’s my non-negotiable. If you don’t take risks, it’s impossible to achieve something big.”

Unbreakable unit

Frank also admitted any success will hinge on unity inside the club at all levels.

He added: “I think alignment is key from top to bottom. It starts from Daniel (Levy, chairman), Vinai (Venkatesham, chief executive) and Johan (Lange, technical director).

“The more the four of us can be aligned, like an unbreakable unit, the stronger we’ll be. There will be ups and downs but right now it’s a fairytale. It’s fantastic.”