Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Frank: One of my greatest moments here at Brentford
Brentford boss Thomas Frank says victory at Southampton was one of the best games he's managed in his time with the club.

The Bees hammered Southampton 5-0 at St Mary's on Saturday.

The Dane said afterwards: "It's great that we got an away win. But I want to highlight the overall effort. It was one of my greatest moments here at Brentford.

"Going down to Southampton, who have a new manager and are fighting for survival, it's always a tough task. I'm very proud that we won with complete control and dominance. We didn't give anything away and scored five times. 

"I spoke to the players about attitude, attitude, attitude and being humble, running hard, pressing hard, defending well, being 100 percent focused, and it shows what culture we have at this club."

Premier LeagueBrentfordSouthampton
