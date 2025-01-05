Brentford boss Frank: We could've scored more than five at Southampton

Tribal Football
Brentford boss Thomas Frank highlighted their "attitude" after a 5-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

Kevin Schade, Bryan Mbeumo (2), Keane Lewis-Potter and Yoane Wissa struck the goals for the Bees.

“Attitude, attitude, attitude; we spoke about that before the game, being confident but humble," said Frank.

“Being confident that we are a good team and they are good players, but humble enough to put in the intensity, dedication, work ethic; everything it takes to put a top performance out there.

“I’m extremely proud of the performance, it’s one of the best performances we’ve had in the four years in the Premier League.

“It was total control and domination from minute one to minute 90.

“We scored five very good goals and we could have scored more. The number of chances we had was insane." 

