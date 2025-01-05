Brentford attacker Mbeumo "really happy" after victory at Brentford

Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo was delighted with his brace in victory at Southampton.

Mbeumo scored twice as the Bees won 5-0 at St Mary's on Saturday.

“When you’re at a tight angle, you just try to smash it high," he said of his first goal.

“It’s hard for the keeper to react and I work a lot in training on that. It's the same for the penalty, I work a lot on that, too.

“I’m really happy to get the first away of the season, it means a lot.

“The fans have been waiting for this for a while and seeing them happy is a great thing."