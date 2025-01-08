DONE DEAL: Cheltenham sign Brentford defender Adedokun

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Cheltenham Town have signed Brentford defender Valentino Adedokun.

Adedokun has moved to Cheltenham on-loan to the end of the season.

"Val will give us good competition for places in the squad," said manager Michael Flynn.

"He's quick, explosive and very good in one-v-one situations both defensively and in the final third."

Brentford academy team-mate, striker Ashley Hay, is also with Cheltenham this season in League Two.

Adekon also spent time this season in Hungary on-loan with Diosgyori VTK.

Sunderland goalkeeper Young impressing Man City scouts