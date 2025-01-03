Frank eager for Brentford to buy in January

Manager Thomas Frank has revealed Brentford are going to push for winter signings.

The Bees are in a tough position with injuries as they look to push up the table in the second half of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Frank spoke about his injury list, which includes Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, Igor Thiago, Gustavo Nunes, Josh Dasilva and Aaron Hickey.

He told reporters: “I expect us to be proactive, as we always are, and be out there in the market.

“Eyes wide open to see if there is anything we want to do.

“The medical staff are working very, very hard, doing everything they can to get people to return to play as quickly as possible.

“It’s not like we need some (newcomers), but let’s see what’s happening in the next three or four weeks if players are not turned around and are able to play.”