Frank: Brentford one of English football's great stories

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says the club is one of English football's great stories.

Frank was left delighted with the Bees' past campaign.

"It was a fantastic season," Frank told the club's website.

“We had the positive of finishing in the top 10. It was the smallest of margins from finishing ninth, if we had one more point or three more goals then we would have done that and equalled our best-ever Premier League position.

“We always wanted to thrive and try to be an asset to the Premier League, because if you only want to avoid relegation, only want to survive, it’s so negatively loaded."

 

Anything possible

Frank is pleased with the self-belief now running through the club.

He also said, “We are positive, we believe. If you have those two things, then anything is possible. Of course, then we need to back the nice wording with the hard work, the alignment, the strategy, the processes.

“If you merge all of that together, then it’s possible to do what we’ve done. All Brentford fans should be extremely proud of their club and what we have done over the last many years; it’s quite unique.

“I think we’re one of the best stories in England over the last five years."

