Pinnock delighted scoring in Brentford's 8-goal thriller
Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock was delighted to finish on the winning side after their 5-3 goal-fest against Wolves.

Pinnock was amongst the Bees goalscorers on the day.

“Overall, we did really well,” he said.

“We limited them and what we gave away, they punished us for. That’s something we’ve got to look at.

“We had good control in spells. Going forward we were creative and made the most of our chances.”

On his goal, Pinnock added: “I realised no one was marking me, so instead of going deep into the six-yard box I kind of pulled out.

“The two boys in front of me made a run, and that left the space to attack the ball.”

