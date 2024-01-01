Brentford boss Frank happy after defeating Wolves: Wow! Unbelievable!

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was left delighted with his attacking players after their 5-3 victory over Wolves.

Nathan Collins, Bryan Mbeumo (penalty), Christian Nørgaard, Ethan Pinnock and Fábio Carvalho struck Brentford's goals. Matheus Cunha, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Rayan Aït-Nouri scored for Wolves.

Advertisement Advertisement

Frank said afterwards: "We’ve been practising winning the coin toss all week, and we lost it. That’s why it took us so long (to score a first goal).

"AIl jokes aside, we want to get forward as quickly as possible and put crosses into the box. After they made it 2-2, we scored 32 seconds after the kick-off..

"Offensively - wow! Unbelievable. We seemed to create a chance every time we went forward, and we were such a threat from set pieces. Defensively, I’m mostly angry about the first goal. The second one, we lost the ball - it was quite good play from them. For their third goal we could have done better.

"We gave less away compared to the West Ham game, but we still need to improve."