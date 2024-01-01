Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Obi-Martin signs Man Utd contract
Rudiger: Yamal quite scary; I want this Arsenal defender at Real Madrid
Fernandes: I know Man Utd fans tired of me saying this

Brentford boss Frank happy after defeating Wolves: Wow! Unbelievable!

Brentford boss Frank happy after defeating Wolves: Wow! Unbelievable!
Brentford boss Frank happy after defeating Wolves: Wow! Unbelievable!Action Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank was left delighted with his attacking players after their 5-3 victory over Wolves.

Nathan Collins, Bryan Mbeumo (penalty), Christian Nørgaard, Ethan Pinnock and Fábio Carvalho struck Brentford's goals. Matheus Cunha, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Rayan Aït-Nouri scored for Wolves.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Frank said afterwards: "We’ve been practising winning the coin toss all week, and we lost it. That’s why it took us so long (to score a first goal).

"AIl jokes aside, we want to get forward as quickly as possible and put crosses into the box. After they made it 2-2, we scored 32 seconds after the kick-off..

"Offensively - wow! Unbelievable. We seemed to create a chance every time we went forward, and we were such a threat from set pieces. Defensively, I’m mostly angry about the first goal. The second one, we lost the ball - it was quite good play from them. For their third goal we could have done better.

"We gave less away compared to the West Ham game, but we still need to improve."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWolvesBrentford
Related Articles
It's WAR! England and Portugal call-up Wolves striker Mane to U18 squads
Wolves boss O'Neil admits no specific plan for Mbeumo ahead of Brentford clash
Wolves boss O'Neil says Larsen key facing Brentford