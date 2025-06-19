Frank: Ange will forever be a Tottenham legend

New Tottenham manager Thomas Frank says Ange Postecoglou will always be regarded as a Spurs "legend".

Frank has succeeded Postecoglou after the Australian was sacked as Tottenham manager just days after leading the club to victory in the Europa League final and subsequent Champions League qualification. The title is a first in Europe in 45 years for Tottenham.

Frank, in his first interview since his appointment, said, "Huge congratulations to the club, to the team. Huge congratulations to Ange.

"He will forever be a legend in Tottenham, and congratulations to him for that. I think it's very important to understand that we all stand on the shoulders of others, so I'm going in on the foundation that Ange has built and his coaching staff, and I'm very humble about that and I'll do my very best to continue the great work they put in.

"But the feeling and the excitement and the joy and the happiness you could see in the fans' faces and the pictures you saw was wow. So hopefully we can create more of those moments, that will be the ultimate dream to do that and hey no one can say they're not winners, the team and the players are winners. Now we need to do our best to become serial winners in the future."

Fantastic Spurs support

Frank also discussed the Tottenham fanbase.

He said, "First and foremost, I think it's a fantastic fanbase. I think the fans are the most important ones. It's the team, staff, me, all of us. How can we make sure we create enough magic moments with the fans, make moments they remember, they can get hopefully excited about.

"It's about that and also that we go on a journey together and on a journey, there'll be ups and downs, and it's how we get through these ups and downs together, but of course the connection from the team to the fans, from me to the fans, is going to be crucial.

"And a very important thing is to make our home, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium like a fortress, and that can only be the fans and us the team together. So that needs to be an ongoing relationship, ongoing situation we need to build, because I want our home to be very, very difficult to come to and that we can only do together."