France defender Saliba admits no Arsenal contact during Euros
France defender William Saliba admits he's not in contact with anyone from Arsenal while at the Euros.

Saliba started for victory over Austria earlier this week.

He said from France's camp: "I haven't spoken to anyone from Arsenal. I will leave them be for the tournament.

"The coach (Mikel Arteta) is on vacation, you have to leave him alone. I already see my teammates enough during the season!

"My France teammates are giving me enough support."

Saliba also stated: "I wasn't really expecting it (starting) but when I got called up for the Euros you know you have to be ready for the team.

"I played the last friendly and kept a clean sheet and now I've got more confidence than the previous matches.

"The national team jersey is heavier than the club jersey, we have a whole country behind us.

"Competition is intense. We are lucky to have a lot of good centre backs.

"Usually it's Upamecano and Konate who start and who set the bar high.

"So I know that when I start I must not do less than that. We pull each other up, we're all friends."

