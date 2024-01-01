France defender Saliba admits no Arsenal contact during Euros

Saliba started for victory over Austria earlier this week.
He said from France's camp: "I haven't spoken to anyone from Arsenal. I will leave them be for the tournament.
"The coach (Mikel Arteta) is on vacation, you have to leave him alone. I already see my teammates enough during the season!
"My France teammates are giving me enough support."
Saliba also stated: "I wasn't really expecting it (starting) but when I got called up for the Euros you know you have to be ready for the team.
"I played the last friendly and kept a clean sheet and now I've got more confidence than the previous matches.
"The national team jersey is heavier than the club jersey, we have a whole country behind us.
"Competition is intense. We are lucky to have a lot of good centre backs.
"Usually it's Upamecano and Konate who start and who set the bar high.
"So I know that when I start I must not do less than that. We pull each other up, we're all friends."