Tierney hamstring concern for Scotland

Scotland left back Kieran Tierney left the pitch on a stretcher during their game against Switzerland.

The Arsenal defender was not able to finish the group stage contest at Euro 2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tierney, who was having an impressive game in the 1-1 draw, appeared to be holding his hamstring.

Former Scotland star Pat Nevin, commentating on BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "I think it had gone just before the jar (into the turf), and that's why it jarred because he had to straighten out his foot.

"The thing about Kieran is he gave you that pace, he was covering really well and was reading the play.

“His pace looked as good as it had done at any point in his career. Just when he is looking at his best again, Kieran he had just had the most terrible luck with injuries throughout his whole career."