France coach Deschamps won over by Arsenal defender Saliba

France coach Didier Deschamps has been won over by Arsenal defender William Saliba.

Saliba has gained playing time during the last two friendlies.

RMC Sport says Deschamps is considering giving him his chance as a starter for their first match of the Euros against Austria on Monday.

In competition with Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konaté, the central pairing since the 2022 World Cup, the Gunner has shown that  Deschamps can count on him in his last appearances.

In the last three matches for Les Bleus,  Saliba (15 caps) played two as a starter (against Chile and Canada) and impressed, dispelling the doubts that Deschamps had for him during his first matches with France.

