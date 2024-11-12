Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd boss Amorim: You've been pronouncing my name wrong!
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku

France announce Fofana released back to Chelsea

Ansser Sadiq
France announce Fofana released back to Chelsea
France announce Fofana released back to ChelseaAction Plus
Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has withdrawn from international duty this week.

The centre half is out due to a knee problem, which could be related to his long-term knee issues.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The ex-Leicester centre-back would not join up with Didier Deschamps and the rest of his teammates.

Fofana has been replaced by veteran Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard, who was not in the squad the last three breaks.

In a short statement, France said: “Wesley Fofana, who is experiencing pain in his knee, will not take part in the gathering with the Blues. Benjamin Pavard is called in as reinforcement.”

Fofana did play the full 90 minutes for Chelsea against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFofana WesleyChelsea
Related Articles
Walcott unhappy Arsenal didn't compete with Chelsea wing ace
Chelsea face battle to keep hold of teen Dyer
Chelsea seek to keep Fofana from France call-up