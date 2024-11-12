France announce Fofana released back to Chelsea

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has withdrawn from international duty this week.

The centre half is out due to a knee problem, which could be related to his long-term knee issues.

The ex-Leicester centre-back would not join up with Didier Deschamps and the rest of his teammates.

Fofana has been replaced by veteran Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard, who was not in the squad the last three breaks.

In a short statement, France said: “Wesley Fofana, who is experiencing pain in his knee, will not take part in the gathering with the Blues. Benjamin Pavard is called in as reinforcement.”

Fofana did play the full 90 minutes for Chelsea against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.