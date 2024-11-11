Chelsea seek to keep Fofana from France call-up

Tribal Football
Chelsea management are insisting Wesley Fofana isn't fit to join up with France today.

RMC says Chelsea have informed the France Football Federation that Fofana has inflammation around his knee after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Chelsea want Fofana to remain in London and undergo tests with their medical team this week.

It's suggested has also complained of discomfort around his knee both last night and this morning.

Fofana returned to action this season after recovering from knee trouble over the past 18 months.

