Fowler sends message to Liverpool ace Salah after breaking his Prem record

Zack Oaten
Fowler send message to Salah after breaking his record: Always preferred No.9 anyway
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler jokingly sent a message to winger Mohamed Salah this week after he broke his long standing Premier League record.

Salah scored an incredible goal against Brighton at the weekend to not only seal 3 points for Liverpool but to also leapfrog Fowler in the all-time goal scoring charts as he chases leader Alan Shearer for the top spot. 

Salah surpassed his Premier League goal record of 163 as he moved up to eighth place in the leaderboard, just 11 off Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. This goal means the Egyptian brushes Fowler aside and into ninth place as the ex-striker took to social media to send him a message. 

"Always preferred No 9 anyway." He wrote on X accompanied by a winking emoji which was a nod to the shirt number he wore throughout his career at the club, scoring 171 times in 330 appearances between 1993 and 2002 before returning for a short spell in 2005. 

Salah's goal takes him to 220 in total for the Reds.

