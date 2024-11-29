Fortes signs his first professional contract with Villa

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Aston Villa youngster Rodrigo Fortes has signed his first professional contract this week.

The 17-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract that will see him push on with his progress at the club.

The teenager has already featured in the UEFA Youth League, Under-18 Premier League and EFL Trophy so far this term.

“We are delighted to see Rodrigo sign his first professional contract, especially after he joined the Academy at Under-9s,” Academy manager Mark Harrison said.

“This is a great achievement and reflection on his development and the commitment of his family over the years.

“Rodrigo can play left-back or wide left and has a lot of positive attacking qualities.

“At the age of 17, he has already played in the Under-21s, which shows he has a lot of potential. We look forward to seeing how Rodrigo continues to develop over the coming years.”

 

