Southampton's Juric: If I think of my job, I am not satisfied I expected much more

Southampton boss Ivan Juric has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against league leaders Liverpool.

With Southampton dead bottom of the Premier League table, Juric has a herculean task on his hands as his side comes face to face with Liverpool who look unstoppable at the moment. After confirming all his players are “all okay,” he moved on to rumours stating he will not be Southampton boss beyond the end of the season.

"It's normal for every manager. When you don't get results, there are doubts. It's a normal situation and I am used to this. Like I say, I live in the moment, I think about Liverpool and not about what will happen for one year or in the future.”

He was next asked what he expects for the final 11 games of the season, which could see his side relegated well before the last game of the season.

"That we are much better than in the past two games. (It was a) really bad game against Chelsea, even though we did such good things. I don't want to repeat the Brighton game - I think that is the worst game I have coached."

One positive to take from the game against manager Arne Slot is that it is in front of the home crowd at the St. Mary’s Stadium, where Juric says they must be better to snatch 3 points.

"Not good. There are lots of situations and if I think of my job, I am not satisfied. I expected much more. We have nine points - it is the fault of everybody. It is not important to think about that. We do our best until the end of the season and we will see what happens."

He then sent a message to Southampton fans who believe their side are already relegated after what has been a depressing season so far.

"They are great fans. I have never seen this - that we are in the bottom of the table and they support us. They are optimistic and positive and I can just say thank you to all of them."

Juric then commented on Tyler Dibling being linked with other clubs in the Premier League who will look to steal him away when the summer transfer window opens.

"Dibling is a great talent, 18 years old, and we will see what is best for him when everything finishes. He will decide, of course."

Finally, he opened up on facing Liverpool and revealed he is always optimistic heading into any game as anything can happen in football.

"They play great football and we know that it will be a very tough game for us. We will try to do our best and we will see. Before the match, I am always optimistic and then afterwards, maybe I think differently. I always see the possibility to do something good.