Former Liverpool star Puncheon leaves Ayia Napa FC after just two games in charge

Premier League cult hero Jason Puncheon has left his job at Ayia Napa FC after a mere two games.

Puncheon was a shock appointment at the Cypriot team, who play in their nation’s second division.

Despite claiming two 1-0 wins recently, he does not appear to be happy at the club.

A club statement read: "Ayia Napa Athletic Club announces the mutual agreement to terminate its partnership with coach Jason Puncheon."

Assistant coach Christos Tsapatsoulis is also said to have left the club, per the statement.

They added: "The board of directors wishes both the best in their professional careers."

