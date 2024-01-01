Former Man Utd star Nani invests in lower league club

The Portuguese international Nani, together with other co-investors and in partnership with Nobias European Studios SA, a Portuguese media investment company, have acquired a significant stake in Sintrense SAD.

This group of investors now owns 95 percent of Sintrense SAD, while the remaining 5 percent is retained by the Sport União Sintrense club. Sintrense is a historic Portuguese football club founded in 1911 and located in Sintra, a city renowned for its royal heritage and proximity to Lisbon. They are currently playing in the Portuguese 4th division.

The new project ‘Sintrense SAD - Rumo ao Topo’ was presented yesterday in Sintra, in the presence of the 2016 European champion, Nani, the president of the SAD, Ricardo da Silva Oliveira, the president of the club, José Sequeira, and other elements linked to the SAD, the board and the first team.

The former Manchester United player expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying: “For me it's a happy day to be able to be part of a project that is related to football, which is my life and what I do best. This investment is a unique opportunity to contribute to Sintrense's growth and success. I'm looking forward to bringing my experience and passion for football to this new role.”

Nani at the presentation Tribalfootball

This involvement, however, is not related to the end of his career: “I've already achieved everything, I don't have any more goals to achieve. My peak was beautiful, I had a lot of fun and I'm very proud. I'm looking for opportunities that are good and so that I can continue to enjoy football. It's a passion that's hard to give up when you still feel the strength and energy. I know I'm still capable of making the fans vibrate with moments on the pitch. I still want to enjoy football and I'm open to playing for a few more years. I have a few offers and I'm analysing them.”

Champions League and UEFA EURO winner, Nani began his career in Sporting CP and has played for Manchester United in England, Fenerbahce and Adana Demirspor in Turkey, Valencia in Spain, Lazio and Venezia in Italy, Orlando City in the USA and Melbourne Victory in Australia. This will be the Portuguese international's first investment in a football club.

Nobias European Studios SA, based in Lisbon, specializes in media-related investments across sports, news, and education. This acquisition marks a significant step in expanding their portfolio in the thriving Greater Lisbon metropolitan market. Nobias Media SA, the Luxembourg-based parent company of Nobias European Studios, along with Nani's family office and the city of Sintra, are key partners in this venture.

“Football is one of Portugal's strongest economic activities, particularly in the development of world-class talent. We are excited to invest in the Portuguese football industry, focusing on the high-growth Greater Lisbon market and our goal is to reach the Portuguese Premier League. This partnership with the visionary leadership of the city of Sintra also provides a platform for Nani to extend his extraordinary football career into the realm of football business ownership,” said Ricardo da Silva Oliveira, President of Nobias European Studios SA, who has also assumed the role of Chairman of Sintrense SAD.

“Nobias-led investment in Sintrense will have a transformative positive effect on our club, creating multiple new opportunities for our boys and girls enjoy and excel in a beautiful game of football and bringing economic growth to our region,” commented José Sequeira, President of Sintrense Club, a non-profit organization and a minority shareholder of Sintrense SAD.