Ansser Sadiq
Former Man Utd forward Greenwood switches his international allegiance to Jamaica
Former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has given up on his England career.

The Olympique Marseille forward had been hoping that he would get a recall to the Three Lions setup.

However, talks with new coach Thomas Tuchel may not have gone the way Greenwood wanted.

Now, according to The Star, he has switched his international allegiance to Jamaica.

He will have a chance to compete in international tournaments with the CONCACAF nation.

Jamaica play the likes of the United States, Mexico, and Panama in their conference.

