Former Man Utd Forlan set to make professional tennis debut

Former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan is set to give professional tennis a go.

The ex-striker is now 45 and has retired from football since 2019, but is not done with sport.

Advertisement Advertisement

Forlan, who was a tennis player in his teens, has been playing ITF Masters events in the 45 and over category.

Now he is set to make his professional tennis debut in an ATP doubles event in Uruguay.

Forlan won the European Golden Shoe on two occasions when he was playing in Spain for Villarreal and Atletico Madrid.

His time at United did include periods of struggle, but he has remained a fan favorite to this day.