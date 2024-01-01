Former England coach Eriksson says final farewell

Terminally ill former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has said his final goodbyes to the world.

The Swede has pancreatic cancer and is coming to the end of his days this year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eriksson is the subject of a new Amazon Prime documentary that details his life and legacy.

As he says goodbye, the video shows Eriksson stating: “I had a good life. I think we are all scared of the day when we die, but life is about death as well.”

“You have to learn to accept it for what it is. Hopefully at the end people will say, yeah, he was a good man, but everyone will not say that,” he added.

“I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do. Don't be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it's been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it.”