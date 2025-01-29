Former Arsenal defender Soares close to joining Sao Paulo

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Reporter Fabrizio Romano states that former Arsenal defender Cedric Soares is close to joining Sao Paulo. 

He has agreed to a short-term deal with the Brazilian club to resurrect his career. 

The full-back left Arsenal in the summer when his contract ended and has been without a club since. 

Soares has been maintaining his fitness at Sao Paulo's training facility and is now ready to compete. 

The 32-year-old right-back is expected to sign the contract in the coming hours or days.

If he impresses during this initial period, the club may extend his stay until the end of the year.

