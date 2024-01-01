Forest winger Elanga on Liverpool shock: Callum and I knew we could make difference

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga says victory at Liverpool was deserved.

Callum Hudson-Odoi struck for the shock 1-0 win at Anfield.

Elanga said: "Since the start of pre-season the atmosphere has been good. We got the new players in early.

"We come here to Liverpool and not many teams can beat them and play the way we did - we got rewarded with it at the end.

"This game reminded of the game we played at Chelsea, it's a special win today.

"Me and Callum spoke about it on the bench - 'when we come on we would make a difference'.

"We have started the season well, but we have still got 35 games left - we have to go game-by-game.

"Last season we played the big sides and played well, it was marginal difference and they were clinical - today we were clinical."