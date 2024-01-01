Forest want free agent Solet after he leaves Red Bull Salzburg

Premier League side Nottingham Forest are eyeing up free agent defender Oumar Solet.

The 24-year-old has seen his contract with Red Bull Salzburg terminated at the weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

As a result, he is a free agent and can sign for any team, with Forest assessing his situation.

Per HITC, they will face a lot of competition, with Aston Villa, Wolves and West Ham United also keen.

French outfit Marseille, Anderlecht in Belgium, and Inter Milan are also circling.

In a statement, Red Bull Salzburg said: “FC Red Bull Salzburg and Oumar Solet have parted ways. The 24-year-old Frenchman's contract, which still had a year to run, has been terminated early by mutual agreement.

“The center-back joined our Red Bulls at the start of the 2020/21 season from Olympique Lyon. Over his four seasons in Salzburg, Oumar Solet made a total of 106 appearances (with four goals and five assists) - winning three league titles and an Austrian cup.

“We wish Oumar Solet all the best for his future!”