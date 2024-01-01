Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Antony wants to play, but...
Riquelme says he was close to signing for Man Utd
Mallorca vs Real Sociedad: Asano vs Kubo

Forest want free agent Solet after he leaves Red Bull Salzburg

Forest want free agent Solet after he leaves Red Bull Salzburg
Forest want free agent Solet after he leaves Red Bull SalzburgAction Plus
Premier League side Nottingham Forest are eyeing up free agent defender Oumar Solet.

The 24-year-old has seen his contract with Red Bull Salzburg terminated at the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As a result, he is a free agent and can sign for any team, with Forest assessing his situation.

Per HITC, they will face a lot of competition, with Aston Villa, Wolves and West Ham United also keen.

French outfit Marseille, Anderlecht in Belgium, and Inter Milan are also circling.

In a statement, Red Bull Salzburg said: “FC Red Bull Salzburg and Oumar Solet have parted ways. The 24-year-old Frenchman's contract, which still had a year to run, has been terminated early by mutual agreement.

“The center-back joined our Red Bulls at the start of the 2020/21 season from Olympique Lyon. Over his four seasons in Salzburg, Oumar Solet made a total of 106 appearances (with four goals and five assists) - winning three league titles and an Austrian cup.

“We wish Oumar Solet all the best for his future!”

Mentions
Premier LeagueSolet OumarSalzburgNottinghamWolvesWest HamAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Forest set to offer Gibbs-White new contract as his influence grows
Prem clubs offered Galatasaray target and free agent Yazici