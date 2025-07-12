Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Leandro Trossard agrees shock Arsenal exit
Man United have bid for key Real Madrid star rejected

Howe "delighted" welcoming Elanga to Newcastle

Paul Vegas
Howe "delighted" welcoming Elanga to Newcastle
Howe "delighted" welcoming Elanga to NewcastleNewcastle/X.com
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is delighted with their swoop for Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle have signed the Sweden international from Nottingham Forest for a fee of £55m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Howe, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Anthony to Newcastle United. He has been a key target for us so I'm delighted to secure him at this early part of pre-season.

"He is an exciting talent with attributes that make him a unique attacking threat. His pace, energy and ability to create and score goals will strengthen us and complement the way we want to play.

"Anthony is hungry to develop even further with us and to achieve success here, and we’re all looking forward to working with him."

Elanga also said: "I had an amazing two years at Nottingham Forest, they really helped me to become the player I am today, but I'm really happy to be here now. The club won a trophy last season and are building something unique, something special that I really want to be part of.

"I really want to buy into the culture, into the DNA of this club. I'm really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started."

Mentions
Premier LeagueElanga AnthonyHowe EddieNewcastle UtdNottinghamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Newcastle United confirm Anthony Elanga signing
Forest confirm the signing of Cunha: We are happy to have secured his signature!
Nottingham Forest eye €40m Anthony Elanga replacement