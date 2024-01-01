Tribal Football
Forest table improved bid for Panathinaikos striker Ioannidis

Nottingham Forest are making a new bid for Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis.

A fortnight ago, Forest had an offer of €27m plus €3m in bonuses for Ioannidis rejected by Panathinaikos.

The Athletic says Forest have now returned with a new offer of a straight €30m for the Greece international.

Forest are turning to Ioannidis after Santiago Gimenez rejected their offer yesterday to commit to Feyenoord for the season.

Ioannidis has also attracted interest from Leicester City.

