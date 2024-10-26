Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler opens up on Welbeck's "very painful" injury
Real Madrid striker Mbappe wins legal battle against PSG - but €55M war not over
Mudryk explains why he ran to Chelsea boss Maresca after scoring against Panathinaikos
Real Madrid v Barcelona: The key duels set to decide first ELCLASICO of season

Forest support aimed special chant at Cooper during victory over Leicester

Paul Vegas
Forest support aimed special chant at Cooper during victory over Leicester
Forest support aimed special chant at Cooper during victory over LeicesterAction Plus
Nottingham Forest fans showed their support for their former manager Steve Cooper last night.

While Cooper was keen to avoid discussing the significance of his role as Leicester City manager in the lead-up, the traveling support made clear their feelings to towards the man who led Forest back into the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As Forest cruised to a 3-1 win at King Power Stadium, the away support chanted:  “Stevie Cooper, he hates the Leicester, he hates the Derby, he loves the Forest".

The Foxes fought back through Jamie Vardy to cancel out Ryan Yates' opener for the visitors. However, Forest took charge after the break thanks to a brace from Chris Wood.

The result leaves Leicester in 14th place on the table, with Forest now fifth.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueNottinghamLeicesterCooper Steven
Related Articles
Forest's 2-goal Wood: A new era for the big centre-forward?!
Wood happy with Forest brace in victory at Leicester
Winks laments Leicester "mistakes" after defeat to Forest