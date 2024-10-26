Forest support aimed special chant at Cooper during victory over Leicester

Nottingham Forest fans showed their support for their former manager Steve Cooper last night.

While Cooper was keen to avoid discussing the significance of his role as Leicester City manager in the lead-up, the traveling support made clear their feelings to towards the man who led Forest back into the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

As Forest cruised to a 3-1 win at King Power Stadium, the away support chanted: “Stevie Cooper, he hates the Leicester, he hates the Derby, he loves the Forest".

The Foxes fought back through Jamie Vardy to cancel out Ryan Yates' opener for the visitors. However, Forest took charge after the break thanks to a brace from Chris Wood.

The result leaves Leicester in 14th place on the table, with Forest now fifth.