Forest set to offer Wood new deal as his contract comes to an end

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood is reportedly set to be offered a a new contract to extend his stay at the City Ground after a fantastic start with the club.

The 32-year-old signed permanently with Forest after an impressive loan spell from Newcastle United. Wood has bagged 18 goals from 27 starts for Forest and already has four this season as he proves to be a crucial part of the squad.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly desperate to get the New Zealand star to pen a new deal as he runs the risk of losing him next summer when his current deal expires.

If a new deal if not accepted, the player would be eligible to negotiate with other clubs from January 1, 2025 and could leave for free if negotiations do not go smoothly within the next few months.

The veteran has proven many doubters wrong and shown himself to be a key member of Nuno's plans this season.