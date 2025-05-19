Forest striker Awoniyi releases statement as he recovers from emergency surgery

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has released a statement after undergoing two rounds of abdominal surgery last week.

The Nigeria international is now recovering, after initially undergoing emergency surgery on Monday. He was then placed into an induced coma for another operation.

Awoniyi suffered the injury last Sunday when colliding with a post in their 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

"This season has been one of the most difficult of my career but through it all, I have felt the love," Awoniyi wrote on Instagram. "With the grace of God, I am grateful to still be here, to still be fighting, to still be smiling, and to be in good spirits.

"To my teammates, coaches, staff and the entire Forest family, thank you for your well wishes, seeing you all on your visit to the hospital lifted my spirits more than words can say. Wishing the boys the very best in these last two games, keep believing and keep pushing. I'm with you all the way and I can't wait to be back out there with the boys doing what I love.

"To my family, friends and football fans, thank you for the support, and to everyone back home in Nigeria who has checked in on me, prayed for me and left kind words, thank you. I see them. I feel them. And I carry them with me every day as I recover. Come on you Reds."