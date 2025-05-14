Forest striker Awoniyi in induced coma ahead of more surgery

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been placed into an induced coma ahead of the second-half of his abdominal surgery.

The Nigeria international underwent an emergency operation on Monday after being injured in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Daily Mail reports the injury could have been fatal, had not Forest's medical staff acted on Monday for what was a 'complex' but successful medical procedure.

Awoniyi was placed into a coma to help restrict his movement and regulate his heart rate for more surgery on Wednesday. The latest stage of surgery will be held after which Awoniyi will eventually be awoken from his coma.

The striker was injured when colliding into a post on 88 minutes against Leicester and eventually was forced to leave the pitch after initially trying to play on.