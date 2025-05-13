Forest rush Awoniyi to hospital for emergency surgery

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi underwent emergency surgery after being injured on Sunday in their 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

Medical staff only discovered the full extent of the Nigerian's injury on Monday after he had collided with the post at the end of Sunday's game.

Awoniyi was rushed to hospital yesterday and underwent surgery on an abdominal injury.

The Daily Mail says the on-field confrontation between Forest manager Nuno and owner Evangelos Marinakis at the end of the game was over the handling of Awoniyi's injury by the club's medicos and not the game itself.

Awoniyi has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals. 

