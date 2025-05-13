Forest confirm Awoniyi has undergone urgent surgery after suffering an abdominal injury

Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone abdominal surgery this week following an abdominal injury he picked up against Leicester City.

The 27-year-old collided with the post late on in Forest’s 2-2 Premier League draw and attempted to carry on after receiving several minutes of treatment. The club confirmed the Nigerian international was rushed to the hospital for urgent surgery as the full extent of the injury was only discovered on Monday.

“The Club can confirm Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone urgent surgery following an abdominal injury sustained during Sunday’s match against Leicester City.

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest sends their best wishes to Taiwo.

“The Club will provide further updates when appropriate.”

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis expressed his concern over the handling of the injury after the game as he was allowed to continue despite such a serious issue which could have made matters worse.

“Everybody – coaching staff, players, supporters and including myself – we were frustrated around the injury of Taiwo and the medical staff's misjudgment on Taiwo's ability to continue the game. This is natural.

“This is a demonstration of the passion we feel for our club.

“Let's all be grateful, passionate and keep on dreaming!”